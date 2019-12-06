It’s Christmastime here in Cairns, which means two things: the weather is getting hotter and the weekend festivities around town are decidedly jolly. For the holiday-inclined, there carols to be sung and markets to peruse— check out Carols by Candlelight in Fogarty Park on Sunday or the Cairns Christmas Markets throughout the weekend. For those who are less enthused about the all of the cheer in the air, swing by Coral Sea Brewing on Friday to check out their new tasting room or grab a live performance by Ruby Fields at the Jack on Saturday.





Though you might need an umbrella this afternoon, the rest of the weekend is looking cloudy and hot. So fill up that reusable water bottle and get your weekend plans sorted. As always, there’s lots to see and do.

Oh, and you might notice that we’ve expanded the Tropic Weekender to include Friday night events. Because really, your weekend starts as soon as you’re out the office door tonight, doesn’t it?