Tropic's guide to the best breakfast from Cairns to Port Douglas
Here at Tropic, we love a good feed. And when it comes to what many professionals say is the most important meal of the day, we don't mess around.
Like most, we're content with a good slice of toast and coffee most days of the week. But sometimes, you just want more, no?
Below is a definitive list - in no particular order - of the Tropic team's favourite dishes to start the day, from a range of cafes in Cairns, Northern Beaches, Palm Cove and Port Douglas.
Tropic tip: bookmark this page for future reference!
Chili Eggs at Caffiend
We love: the spicy sweetness of Caffiend’s house-made chili jam. Mound this on a pair of perfectly poached eggs, a few slices of toasted sourdough, and next to a pile of pickled cukes and that’s Saturday morning, sorted.
Stay for: the smiling staff, house made coconut caramel infused lattes, and the buzzy, friendly vibe.
Croissant cinnamon rolls at Che Zest
We love: starting the day with something as buttery, sugary and flaky as the croissant dough cinnamon rolls at this airy Grafton Street café.
Stay for: the bright and airy space, über fluffy pancakes, and expertly made coffees.
Love You So Matcha Bowl at The Chambers
We love: the energy we have after taking down this fresh matcha smoothie bowl topped with fresh fruit, goji berries, pepitas and house-made buckwheat crunchies.
Stay for: the trendy decor, the perfectly-spiced bloody marys, and the see-and-be-seen vibe.
Samosas, coconut bowls and coffee at Rusty's Markets
We love: that there are so many delightful bites to be had at this long-standing farmers market. We like to start with a coffee from Billy’s, have a couple savoury samosas from Govinda’s, and finish off with a fruit-filled coconut bowl from The Grateful Coconut.
Stay for: just about everything else. Don’t forget those reusable tote bags for the bounty of fresh produce, flowers, and handmade goodies you’re likely to take home.
The Spread at NOA
We love: that the chefs at NOA know how to take care of indecisive diners. Their breakfast boards offer a variety of bites to keep bellies full and palates satisfied. Diners can choose from sweet and healthy options like the Continental or the Smorgasbord respectively, but when hunger strikes we opt for the Spread: toasted sourdough, flavoured butter, potato hash, grilled field mushroom, onion jam, poached egg, house baked beans, chorizo sausage, apple-wood smoked bacon, freshly pressed orange juice. Yum.
Stay for: the house made sodas, cheeky breakfast cocktails, and the delightful Edge Hill location.
Wild Mushroom Stack at Ozmosis
We love: mushrooms, and this dish from Ozmosis delivers. Roasted organic field mushies piled with halloumi, polenta, goats curd, and wilted spinach finished with a balsamic reduction, lemon, thyme and sage.
Stay for: the good-for-your-gut wellness bowls, the CocoWhip menu (trust us), and the accommodating kitchen staff.
Shakshouka at Coco Mojo
We love: the belly warmth that occurs post-shakshouka at this Clifton Beach locale. The mediterranean inspired skillet comes with three eggs, spiced lamb sausages cooked in tomato ragout, halloumi, yogurt, hummus and turkish flatbread to soak it all up.
Stay for: Coco Mojo’s globally-inspired selection of iced coffees. The yuang yang from Hong Kong features sweetened milk tea, while the café helado from Chile involves vanilla ice cream, cinnamon hazelnut syrup, whipped cream, and crushed hazelnuts.
Tofu Scramble at Brother Jenkins
We love: that we can catch brekkie with the vegans in our friend group without forcing them to eat dry toast. The tofu scramble with roasted cherry tomatoes, herb oil, spinach and crispy chats is something that even those without dietary restrictions can enjoy.
Stay for: the passionate staff and overall good vibes. Their fresh-from-the-oven pies and sweet baked goods also make excellent pick-me-ups.
Spiced 5 Beans at Tuk Tuk by the Sea
We love: that the spiced 5 bean bowl keeps us going for hours. Besides the beans, this brekkie comes with a Kransky, poached eggs, sourdough toast, lotus root chips and is topped with feta.
Stay for: lunch, when the full Thai menu kicks in, and dessert at the connected gelato bar (if you’re still hungry, that is).
Queensland Mud Crab Omelette at Nu Nu
We love: taking a break from avo on toast and indulging in Nu Nu’s North Queensland mud crab omelette. As if having being packed with fresh crab meat wasn’t enough, the dish is finished with a white pepper broth and ginger caramel that take the flavours to a whole new dimension.
Stay for: the stunning beach-side setting, the relaxed sophistication and a menu that’s full of surprises.
Hotcake Stack at Vivo
We love: that the hotcake stack at Vivo stays keeps it classic: crispy, fluffy buttermilk pancakes are accompanied (and not overpowered!) by pistachio and macadamia crumbs, berry coulis, local bananas, pure maple syrup, and Mungalli cream.
Stay for: the breezy outdoor seating, the iced lychee green tea and, if you’re in the mood for savoury, the Vietnamese breakfast crepe.
Strawberry Rhubarb Crepe at Petit Café
We love: that this Kuranda café offers over 2 dozen crepe variations. When we’re hankering for something sweet we opt for the strawberry rhubarb iteration, which comes with toasted almonds, vanilla ice cream, and Belgian chocolate drizzle.
Stay for: the funky Kuranda scene, especially during the weekend when the markets are in full swing.
Granola Bowl at Hi Tide
We love: that there’s more to Hi Tide’s granola bowl than just milk and honey. On our last visit it came with a heap of tropical fruit and a ginger-mango sago pudding, but previous orders have included a coconut panna cotta and natural yoghurt.
Stay for: the view of Four Mile beach, the always-friendly staff, and the homemade banana bread (toasted with butter, please!).
Veggie Onesie at Little Larder
We love: that you can get breakfast and coffee at this buzzy spot for less than $16. The veggie onesie comes with one of every element (one poached or scrambled egg, one piece of toast, one piece of griddled halloumi, and a good smear of beetroot marmalade), and is perfect for those days when you don’t feel like rolling home.
Stay for: the coffees made just-so, the passion fruit mimosas, and a cheeky Duke’s Doughnut.
Huevos rancheros at Greenfields by Crystalbrook
We love: huevos rancheros at the best of times, but relaxing at Greenfields with views out to the Esplanade while eating this Mexican fave takes it to a whole new level of special. What's not to love about two soft fried eggs, crispy tortilla, smashed beans, spicy tomato coriander sauce and sliced avocado with feta cheese crumble?
Stay for: Great coffee to go with your brekky. And those morning Esplanade views.
Sticky rice at Two Blocks
We love: the unique take on a sweet breakfast bowl at this newly opened spot in Holloways Beach. The Sticky rice features organic coconut, kiwi jam, a turmeric poached pear, and toasted seeds and nuts.
Stay for: the lush outdoor seating area and the option to order brekky until 2pm.