Here at Tropic, we love a good feed. And when it comes to what many professionals say is the most important meal of the day, we don't mess around.

Like most, we're content with a good slice of toast and coffee most days of the week. But sometimes, you just want more, no?

Below is a definitive list - in no particular order - of the Tropic team's favourite dishes to start the day, from a range of cafes in Cairns, Northern Beaches, Palm Cove and Port Douglas.

When it comes to your favourite, most loved, best of all the breakfast options in Cairns, let us know if we've missed something by clicking here!

Tropic tip: bookmark this page for future reference!