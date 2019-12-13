1. Hit 103.5 Cavalcade of Lights at Cairns Showgrounds

Throw some reindeer ears on your Corolla and get the family down to the Cavalcade of Lights at the Cairns Showgrounds. The folks at 103.5 are expecting this year to be bigger and better than ever, so come prepared for heaps of festive cheer. More info here.

2. Meet the Artist Night at Caffiend

Meet nature photographer and world traveller Shane Ross while enjoying some tasty canapes and cocktails. More info here.

3. Waking Ugly at Hemingway's Cairns Wharf

Kick back with a Pitchfork Betty's Pale Ale and listen to some sweet covers by Waking Ugly. While you're at it, don't forget to vote for Hemingway's 7th Heaven Tropical Ale for Great Australasian Beer Spectapular's favourite craft beer of 2019. More info here.

4. Artnow Exhibition Opening Event at Cairns Art Gallery

Join the Cairns Art Gallery as they kick off Artnow FNQ, an exhibition that showcases some of Cairns' and the Far North's best and most exciting contemporary artists. More info here.