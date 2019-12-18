Year in review: Tropic Now’s most read stories of 2019
It’s been another massive year at tropicnow.com.au but it might surprise you to learn just what stories have proven most popular.
Extreme weather events usually dominate the most-read stories on Tropic Now, however site traffic during
2019 was dominated by tales of conflict between dangerous wildlife and humans.
Here are the top 20:
1. Cape York school stalked by monster croc which ate a dog
Published March 2019
A Tropic Now exclusive revealing the story behind a confronting video, in which a huge crocodile was seen grabbing a dog from the bank of a creek. It turned out the video was shot by a guidance officer at the Injinoo campus of Northern Peninsula Area State College, which backs onto the waterway. A warning was issued to students after the five metre reptile was spotted several times cruising near the school. A month later, it was shot dead by local rangers.
2. Croc hazard at Port Douglas golf course
Published November 2019
This was all about the video, which showed a large crocodile casually strolling across the fairway before coming to a stop to sunbake next to a water trap.
3. One of Australia’s deadliest snakes pulled from Cairns store
Published October 2019
In another exclusive, Tropic Now detailed how a 1.8 metre coastal taipan was removed from a retail outlet at Smithfield. Snake catcher Dave Walton declined to name the store but said it was carefully monitored by staff as it slithered into the loading bay and under some pallets.
4. 40 must-try Cairns cheap eats for $15 and less
Re-published July 2019
Popular every year, our cheap eats list is the gift that keeps on giving because it’s constantly updated. It never ceases to amaze us the quality of food you can buy in Cairns for a handful of gold coins. Our local knowledge dishes up all the city’s favourite spots and some fine fare, from Greek sausages to deluxe burgers and home-made Russian dumplings. Drool.
5. 13 things about living in Tropical North Queensland that southerners just don’t get
Published February 2019
Following a particularly soaking wet season, it came to Tropic Now’s attention that our daily stories are often met with either blank or quizzical stares from our southern friends and family. We came up with a list so we could all share the frustration together. It includes everything from sweating being your default state, to why it’s so awesome rocking out in a WWII oil tank and of course, the childhood rite of passage of eating green ants.
6. Giant croc prints on beach spark public safety alert
Published June 2019
Again, this story was all about the pictures because these croc prints at Cooya Beach were HUGE! The resident who took to social media to warn other beaches goers summed it up by saying, “It’s a big bugger!"
7. TYGA headlines The Grass is Greener 2019 music festival in Cairns and the Gold Coast
Published June 2019
Tropic Now was the first news site to break the news that rapper Tyga would headline The Grass is Greener, Cairns’ homegrown music festival. 12,000 people attended the event in October, so it’s no surprise the story was so popular.
8. Cairns business leader reacts to allegations that her companies are involved in underpayment claims
Published November 2019
Featuring a prominent businesswoman, this story told of how former employees of a Cairns media company have lodged claims with the Fair Work Ombudsman and the Australian Taxation Office for unpaid entitlements they allege are owed to them.
9. Cyclone-like storm leaves a trail of destruction through Cairns
Published February 2019
This storm was intense! Rolling in mid-afternoon, it was short but sharp, leaving thousands without power, felling trees and forcing SkyRail to abandon its operations.
10. Cairns Esplanade ferris wheel to deliver bird’s eye view
Published August 2019
News of a new waterfront attraction for Cairns proved popular. The 35-metre-high rotating gondola itself has also been a hit with locals and tourists alike.
Rounding out the top 20:
11. Cathay Pacific set to cancel Cairns flights
12. Killer fungus found in Cairns in an Australian first
13. Best happy hours at Cairns bars
14. Cash for container scheme off to a bottler start in TNQ
15. Insane wage standards could de-stablise Cairns construction
16. Anger over new plan to link Smithfield bypass with Caravonica roundabout
17. Adventure tourism company to sell off four TNQ businesses
18. Chilling photo shows croc safety message isn’t getting through
19. Gilligans Cairns raunchy video is banned by Facebook
20. New recycling center opened in Cairns