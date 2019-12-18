×
  • Community Services
  • Engineering / Technical
  • Executive
  • Financial / Accounting
  • Human Resources
  • Legal
  • Information Technology
  • Sales & Marketing
  • Secretarial / Office Admin
  • Temporary / Contract
  • Other
    • Quirky

    Staff writers

    Email Staff writers

    Year in review: Tropic Now’s most read stories of 2019

    It’s been another massive year at tropicnow.com.au but it might surprise you to learn just what stories have proven most popular.

    Extreme weather events usually dominate the most-read stories on Tropic Now, however site traffic during
    2019 was dominated by tales of conflict between dangerous wildlife and humans.

    Here are the top 20:

    1. Cape York school stalked by monster croc which ate a dog 
    Published March 2019
    A Tropic Now exclusive revealing the story behind a confronting video, in which a huge crocodile was seen grabbing a dog from the bank of a creek. It turned out the video was shot by a guidance officer at the Injinoo campus of Northern Peninsula Area State College, which backs onto the waterway. A warning was issued to students after the five metre reptile was spotted several times cruising near the school. A month later, it was shot dead by local rangers.

    2. Croc hazard at Port Douglas golf course
    Published November 2019
    This was all about the video, which showed a large crocodile casually strolling across the fairway before coming to a stop to sunbake next to a water trap.

    3. One of Australia’s deadliest snakes pulled from Cairns store 
    Published October 2019
    In another exclusive, Tropic Now detailed how a 1.8 metre coastal taipan was removed from a retail outlet at Smithfield. Snake catcher Dave Walton declined to name the store but said it was carefully monitored by staff as it slithered into the loading bay and under some pallets.

    4. 40 must-try Cairns cheap eats for $15 and less 
    Re-published July 2019
    Popular every year, our cheap eats list is the gift that keeps on giving because it’s constantly updated. It never ceases to amaze us the quality of food you can buy in Cairns for a handful of gold coins. Our local knowledge dishes up all the city’s favourite spots and some fine fare, from Greek sausages to deluxe burgers and home-made Russian dumplings. Drool.

    5. 13 things about living in Tropical North Queensland that southerners just don’t get 
    Published February 2019
    Following a particularly soaking wet season, it came to Tropic Now’s attention that our daily stories are often met with either blank or quizzical stares from our southern friends and family. We came up with a list so we could all share the frustration together. It includes everything from sweating being your default state, to why it’s so awesome rocking out in a WWII oil tank and of course, the childhood rite of passage of eating green ants.

    6. Giant croc prints on beach spark public safety alert 
    Published June 2019
    Again, this story was all about the pictures because these croc prints at Cooya Beach were HUGE! The resident who took to social media to warn other beaches goers summed it up by saying, “It’s a big bugger!"

    7. TYGA headlines The Grass is Greener 2019 music festival in Cairns and the Gold Coast 
    Published June 2019
    Tropic Now was the first news site to break the news that rapper Tyga would headline The Grass is Greener, Cairns’ homegrown music festival. 12,000 people attended the event in October, so it’s no surprise the story was so popular. 

    8. Cairns business leader reacts to allegations that her companies are involved in underpayment claims 
    Published November 2019
    Featuring a prominent businesswoman, this story told of how former employees of a Cairns media company have lodged claims with the Fair Work Ombudsman and the Australian Taxation Office for unpaid entitlements they allege are owed to them.

    9. Cyclone-like storm leaves a trail of destruction through Cairns 
    Published February 2019
    This storm was intense! Rolling in mid-afternoon, it was short but sharp, leaving thousands without power, felling trees and forcing SkyRail to abandon its operations.

    10. Cairns Esplanade ferris wheel to deliver bird’s eye view 
    Published August 2019
    News of a new waterfront attraction for Cairns proved popular. The 35-metre-high rotating gondola itself has also been a hit with locals and tourists alike.

    Read more on TropicNow

    Magazine
    Discover
    random articleSurprise me
    Trending