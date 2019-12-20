Adventure tourism company sells off its helicopter operation

Experience Co today announced it has sold Great Barrier Reef Helicopters to billionaire Chris Morris, just two years after it acquired the company.

The Australia and New Zealand-wide adventure tourism company also announced the sale of their canyoning operations to Cairns Canyoning. In combination, the divestments of the two businesses will deliver $17.5 million in net proceeds.

Experience Co chief executive officer John O’Sullivan called the transactions a "key pillar" in Experience Co's business simplification process.

“It is particularly pleasing to hand the Cairns headquartered GBRH and Canyoning businesses to the Morris Group and Cairns Canyoning respectively which have established a tourism and hospitality presence in the region,” Mr O'Sullivan said.

The Morris Group already owns Australian helicopter company Nautilus Aviation Company, which has bases in Cairns, Townsville, Darwin and Horn Island. The hospitality group also runs local accomodation properties Daintree Ecolodge, Daintree Village Hotel, Mt. Mulligan Lodge and Orpheus Lodge.