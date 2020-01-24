14. Boardwalk Social's official opening party

Flynn might not open its doors for overnighters until later, but its marketplace-style eatery will be ready to rock this weekend. Join the Crystalbrook crew for an afternoon and evening of tasty bites and awesome DJ like Brooke Evers and DJ Madison. More info here.



15. Australia Day Sunday Session at The Pier Bar

Live music and snags on the BBQ. More info here.

16. Make it Rain Bushfire Fundraiser at The Woolshed

As well as putting on a great party, the team at The Woolshed are donating all profits from Great Northern sales to the Red Cross Bushfire Appeal. There will be huge prize giveaways every half hour, live performance by Kaweyova, local DJs Allan Ay & Faure. Doors open at 6pm so get in early! More info here.

17. Australia Day on the Esplanade

Great Australian Bites is an event hosted by Cairns Regional Council in partnership with the Queensland Government. Restaurants from The Pier will be dishing up plates featuring local ingredients, and a program of live performers will keep everyone entertained. Don't miss the original Connecting Ancient Cultures performance by CADCAI Lions and MINJIL Indigenous dancers, and some distinctly Aussie flavoured fun with Hit FM to judge the Vegemite finger-painting competition. More info here.

18. Australia Day Movie Pool Party at Paradise Palms

Oz day fun for the whole family. More info here.

19. Australia Day Beach BBQ at Yorkeys Knob

Grab a free sausage sandwich from 7am and relax on the Yorkeys foreshore with live entertainment, food and market stalls, music, beach activities, martial arts circuit, raffles, prizes, face painting, jumping castle, the cutting of the Australia Day cake and more. Presented by the Cairns Regional Council and supported by Yorkeys Knob Community Progress and Residents Association. More info.

20. Beers and BBQ at Hemingway's Cairns Wharf

Is there anything more Aussie than beers and BBQ? Head down to Hemingway's from 2-6pm for live music, Australia Day games for the whole family, and a Bushfire Relief raffle. More info here.

21. Australia Day Weekend at Cazalys

The crew at Cazalys have an actioned packed 3-day weekend planned for the entire family. Lunch specials, wildlife shows and jumpy castles will keep the kids entertained, while drinks, live entertainment and "Ocker Bingo" will be fun for the grownups. And don't miss out on a special Aussie brekkie buffet on Sunday! More info here.

22. TABOO Cabaret Revue

Do something a little different this Australia Day and head to the Paramour Theatre for a sexy 90-minute comedy-cabaret-burlesque show. There's pre-show entertainment and a post-show party in the brand new Library Bar. More info here.

23. Mates Helping Mates Bushfire Appeal at Port Douglas Sporting Ground

Celebrate Australia Day by taking care of fellow Australians. All proceeds from the event will go to Givit.org and state-based CWA organisations. More info here.