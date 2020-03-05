No-one - and we seriously mean no-one - loves fried chicken more than the Tropic Now crew.

We've tried all the varieties in all the places: fast food, Korean, Japanese, buttermilk, Nashville-style... and we're not gonna lie - we pretty much adored them all.

So, we feel particularly qualified to bring you this ultimate guide to the best fried chicken in Cairns. We've listed the best of the best, in no particular order, but if we've missed your fave and you think it should be included, let us know by clicking here.

Grab plenty of napkins, bring a big appetite and enjoy!