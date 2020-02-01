Divers and snorkellers were told to exit the water at a popular Great Barrier Reef dive spot after the crew spotted a very rare sight so far out to sea - a juvenile crocodile swimming nearby.

Quicksilver crew spotted the 1m -1.5m croc near the Agincourt 3 reef activity platform on Friday.

Doug Baird, Quicksilver Group Environmental and Compliance Manager, said: “This is the first time in our operation of travelling to Agincourt on a daily basis for over 30 years we have ever seen a crocodile so far out at sea.

"The 1 to 1.5 crocodile was approximately 40 kms east of Cape Tribulation and the QLD Environment and Heritage Wildlife Officers believe it may have been flushed out during the recent heavy storms and got a little lost.

"Our platform based crew monitored the crocodile which was away from the platform but once it became active as an extra precaution our Skipper asked everyone to exit the water. It was certainly a unique wildlife experience for our visitors today.”



Quicksilver crew are keeping tabs on the crocodile, with Wildlife Officers advising that if it does not move on - the most likely scenario - they will travel to the reef this weekend to assess the situation.