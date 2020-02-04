New Cairns food and beverage options to get excited about in 2020
When it comes to food and beverage options in Tropical North Queensland, we are certainly spoiled for choice.
It's no different in 2020, with a smorgasbord of new offerings for foodies opening up in recent months.
From take-away outlets to fine dining and artisan bakers, here are 9 reasons to get excited about the future of the Cairns food scene.
Triple treat
Flynn Resort food and beverage outlets, Cairns Esplanade
You have the Boardwalk Social food market, Flynn's Italian and Whiskey & Wine to choose from here. Or do all three! Starting with Boardwalk Social for a pre-dinner drink and perhaps an appetisor, Flynn's Italian for the main meal and Whiskey & Wine for dessert and a night cap. A food and pub crawl, all in the one stunning location.
Vegan and vego
Root Vegetarian, The Walk alleyway, Shop C 82 Lake Street
You'll find absolutely no meat at this new centrally located takeaway shop. But what you will find are 'root bowls' with drool-worthy curries, rice and noodle options and stir fries made with almost all locally-grown produce. Plus, there's vegan bubble tea. The menu changes weekly.
Authentic and affordable
Thai Tea Time, U14, 146-156 Anderson St Manoora
Prices are reasonable but they're certainly not stingy on the freshest ingredients. Authentic dishes are described by patrons as the best Thai they've had (including in Thailand!). They also have a food delivery service with diet and fitness meals on the menu. Plus there's a range of refreshing teas and of course, coffee.
Oh boy!
Java Boy's dinner, Cruising Yacht Squadron, 42 - 48 Tingira street Portsmith
It's been re-opened for lunch in new premises for a few months but now Java Boy is doing dinner on Friday and Saturday nights! In a beautiful spot on Trinity Inlet, indulge in modern Asian dishes with a Dutch twist that these guys are famous for.
Go local
District cafe, 149-153 Holloways Beach Access Road
It's all about partnerships with local food producers here, with 98% of what they sell coming from the Cairns district. For $13 they serve up a White Whale coffee and an OG jaffle, which comes with Gallo Dairyland cheese, shaved leg ham from Marsh's butchery and Trish's tomato chutney.
Bellissimo!
Sapori Antichi Italiani, Faculty Close, Smithfield
Not exactly new to Cairns, these Italian food and coffee maestros started out doing the markets but recently opened a permanent home at the Campus shops opposite JCU. Handcrafted biscuits, cakes and pastries abound. The authentic recipes include some that can only be found here, outside of Italy.
Hot stuff
Cizzling, Oceana Walk, 62 Grafton St
Malaysian cuisine is the specialty here and there's a large menu range featuring all the favourites and more. Tropic Now's tip is to order a sizzling dish. It's what they really excel at.
Tropical tastes
Ten06, 79 Sims Esplanade, Yorkeys Knob
Open from breakfast til 10pm, with a liquor licence. It's just what the Yorkeys esplanade has been craving. The menu leans towards tropical ingredients and includes wood-fired pizza, a range of frittatas and great kids choices. Prices are decent too, with most options under $20.
Pre-flight fix
Domestic terminal, Cairns Airport - Airport Avenue
Espresso Bar & BrewJuice Co are the latest additions to the T2 Domestic Terminal. White Whale Coffee Roasters beans are featured at Espresso Bar, while fellow brewing local Blackbird coffee is on offer at BrewJuice Co, which of course also specialises in freshly squeezed juices.
At the same time, Chatime has opened at the International Terminal, serving up tea in a range of flavours, temperatures and textures.
