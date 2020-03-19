TROPIC NOW EXCLUSIVE

Cairns has recorded its first confirmed case of coronavirus, with the patient currently in an isolation ward at Cairns Hospital.

A female, believed to be an international tourist, arrived in Cairns via a flight from Sydney.

Tropic Now has learnt that she was tested on Monday, March 16 and returned a positive result for COVID-19 early this morning.

She has mild symptoms but has been hospitalised in isolation as per Queensland Health protocols.

A team at the Tropical Public Health Services unit is now undertaking contact tracing in a bid to determine who may have been in contact with the woman.

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Australia is rising with increasing pace.

As of midday today, there were 636 confirmed cases across the country, including 144 in Queensland.

Two weeks ago on March 5, there were just 60 cases in Australia and 13 in Queensland.

MORE TO COME...