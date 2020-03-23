UPDATE:

A Cairns economist has predicted the local unemployment rate will peak at 18% during the coronavirus crisis.

Bill Cummings was asked by Cairns Regional Council to estimate job losses.

Mayor Bob Manning said 18% would be the highest unemployment rate Cairns has ever seen.

"It just expresses the size of what this is," he said.

"Those percentages are the number of people, the number of lives, the number of children that we're going to see start to learn to go without.

"If you see someone who's in trouble, someone who is having a rough time, go and talk to them and offer to help out.

"This pressure will play out in so many ways in the household.

"Households will not be happy households.

"We leave nobody behind."

Cr Manning has teamed up with the Federal Member for Leichhardt, Warren Entsch, and the State Member for Cairns, Michael Healy, to identify people who may fall through the gaps and to ensure support mechanisms are in place.

One of their first initiatives will be to develop an online platform specifically for Cairns jobseekers to help them get work in other industries.

The avocado harvest on the Tablelands was singled out as an example of a labour-seeking field, due to the lack of backpackers.

EARLIER:

There were heartbreaking scenes outside Centrelink offices in Cairns this morning as hundreds of people queued to access financial assistance in the wake of mass job sackings in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

At the Aplin Street Centrelink office, a line snaked all the way around the corner into Grafton Street.

Police were also on hand, enforcing social distancing requirements.