×
  • Community Services
  • Engineering / Technical
  • Executive
  • Financial / Accounting
  • Human Resources
  • Legal
  • Information Technology
  • Sales & Marketing
  • Secretarial / Office Admin
  • Temporary / Contract
  • Other

    • Tropic Now live: 2020 Cairns council election results

    Credit: Facebook

    UPDATE: SUNDAY 2.30PM

    These are the latest figures being reported by the Electoral Commission QLD in the Cairns Regional Council election. 

    This is Tropic Now's prediction of the city's next council:

    Cairns Mayor
    Bob Manning (67% of the vote)

    Division 1
    Brett Moller (67% of the vote)

    Division 2
    Pyne (59% of the vote) - however the gap to John Schilling has narrowed a little

    Division 3
    Cathy Zeiger (83% of the vote)

    Division 4
    Terry James (Comfortable with 53% of the vote)

    Division 5
    This is shaping up as a real stoush as Amy Eden leads Ricthie Bates by just 55 votes with over 44% of the ballots counted.

    Division 6
    Kristy Vallely (62% of the vote)

    Division 7
    Max O'Halloran (Comfortable with 36% of the vote)

    Division 8
    Rhonda Coghlan has edged in front of Ellen Weber by 23 votes with this division going down to the wire. Still a lot of votes to be counted with only 26% of the ballots counted.

    Divison 9
    Brett Olds romping it in with 86% of the vote.

    We will continue to update you as new figures come to hand.

     

    EARLIER: SATURDAY 28TH March

    CAIRNS

    We're calling it first on Tropic Now: Bob Manning has been re-elected Mayor of Cairns - even with a tiny amount of votes counted so far.

    Cr Manning has secured 71% of the vote, a landslide in the making despite just 4.62% of the vote counted.

    Here's Tropic Now's early prediction of the city's next council: 

    Mayor
    Manning (Unity)
    1
    Moller (Unity)
    2
    Pyne (Independent)
    3
    Zeiger (Independent)
    4
    James (Unity)
    5
    Eden/Bates - too close to call
    6
    Vallely (Unity)
    7
    O'Halloran (Unity)
    8
    Weber (Independent
    9
    Olds (Independent)

    On early counting, Division 5 is proving very interesting indeed with sitting councillor Richie Bates and Unity's Amy Eden dead even on 42.68% each in a tight race after 2.5% of votes counted. 

    Sitting councillor Max O'Halloran is looking good in Division 7, in what was a hotly contested race against Sam Byrd and Jules Steer, among others. O'Halloran is on 39.30% of the vote ahead of Steer on 17.12% and Byrd on 14.92% after 7.12% of the vote count. 

    Division 1 is likely to be retained by sitting councillor Brett Moller, with a big lead after 7.73% of the vote counted.

    Deputy Mayor Terry James is set to retain his position, with a strong lead in Division 4.

    Independent candidate Ellen Weber (35%) is leading in Division 8 against Unity candidate Rhonda Coghlan (26%).

    Brett Olds is romping it in to retain his spot in Division 9, securing 85% of the vote after 8.8% has been counted.

    In Division 2, former councillor and state MP Rob Pyne is ahead of John Schilling.

    Unity's Kristy Vallely is slightly ahead in Division 6 - vacated by popular former councillor Linda Cooper. 

    DOUGLAS SHIRE

    An upset could be on the cards in the Douglas Shire with incumbent Mayor Julia Leu trailling rival Michael Kerr 56%-44% after 8.07% of the vote count.

    MAREEBA

    On the Tablelands, it's neck and neck for the battle of Mareeba Mayor, with Angela Toppin and Edward (Nipper) Brown evenly split at 50/50 after 12.5% of the vote count.

     

    MORE TO COME...

     

     

    Read more on TropicNow

    Magazine
    Discover
    random articleSurprise me
    Trending