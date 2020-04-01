Drive-thru COVID-19 testing clinic established in Cairns
People with a fever will be tested for coronavirus at a new drive-through clinic set up at the Cairns North Community Health Centre.
The Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service says it’s been established to keep potentially contagious people away from hospitals.
Executive Director of Medical Services, Doctor Don Mackie, says people must meet certain eligibility criteria, have an appointment and stay in their vehicle at all times.
“The Cairns and Hinterland Hospital and Health Service has set up a drive-through fever clinic for COVID-19 testing at the Cairns North Community Health Centre to help manage demand,” he said.
“This helps to reduce the potential spread of the virus and keeps the emergency department available for emergencies.
“These clinics help to keep people who may be contagious away from other areas of hospitals and health centres.
“People who do not have symptoms of COVID-19 and do not meet the testing criteria will not be tested.”
Testing criteria
- were a close contact or a household contact of a confirmed case
- had been overseas, including on a cruise
And/or
- work in vulnerable settings such as healthcare, aged or residential care, military, correction facilities, detention centres and boarding schools.
- live in an area where an outbreak has occurred
- live in a First Nations community
How it works
- People must make an appointment by calling 4226 4781.
- They must have a car and remain in the vehicle at all times.
- Entry is via Arthur Street, where people will be greeted by a staff member.
- The windows must be closed at this point and ID will be checked by pressing it against the window.
- They’ll then proceed to a marquee where a nurse in full personal protective equipment will do the test.
- Afterwards, the person must return home to continue self-quarantine while they await their test results.