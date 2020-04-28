Cairns Family Law Group: Keep calm and carry on

Our team at Cairns Family Law Group has received many calls from people who are concerned about the impact that the coronavirus pandemic will have on their family law matter, so we’ve put together our tips for anyone going through a family law matter on how to ride the wave.

1. It’s never been a better time to mediate

While the family court prioritises its urgent parenting disputes, a mediation is an excellent way to resolve both parenting and property matters. It is also more cost effective. Lawyer-assisted mediations have a high success rate. It is an attractive way to avoid the delays and costs associated with the court process.



2. Don’t delay

We have been told that COVID-19 is here for the long haul. Think anywhere from six to nine months. Delaying the finality of your property division or parenting matter could make matters worse. Property divisions are subject to time limits which could expire if you leave it too late.



3. Get updated valuations

Superannuation funds and share portfolios everywhere have taken a huge hit. It is important that the property being divided between couples reflect the current value. Ask your superannuation fund for an updated valuation.



4. Don’t use COVID-19 as an excuse not to comply with parenting orders

We have seen some parents insist on the other parent providing a medical certificate before they can see their children. Unless there is a risk to the child due to a parent showing clear symptoms of the virus, parents should not make time with children conditional on the other parent producing a medical certificate.



If in doubt, seek advice from a family lawyer. For Cairns Family Law Group, it is business as usual. We are continuing to be available to our clients and take on new enquiries through our offices in Innisfail and Cairns and online at our website.