CQUni accommodates workforce transition from hands to heads

In fact, more than 400,000 people are expected to be employed in each of the following occupations: teaching, midwifery and nursing, personal care, administration and sales.

Ms Duignan-George said CQUniversity’s Cairns campus offers study options in all these key career areas and are ready to meet the future employment demands.

“CQUniversity Cairns currently supports more than 1800 on-campus and online students across the region, and we anticipate this will continue to grow over the coming years,” Ms Duignan-George said.

“Our campus supports students across a range of disciplines from engineering to aviation, business to nursing, and communication to information technology.

“Our course offerings have been strategically designed to meet the needs of our community and industries, now and into the future.”

One of the milestones of the last year in Cairns has been the official opening of the Cairns Aviation Centre, located at the Cairns Airport.

The Centre features state-of-the-art aviation simulation technologies and addresses the needs of the aviation industry through the delivery of world-class higher education training.

Thanks to the Centre, CQUniversity is providing the aviation industry with highly skilled graduate pilots.