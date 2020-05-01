After more than a month of lockdown in Queensland due to the COVID-19 crisis, some restrictions are being lifted from this Saturday May 2.

From that date onwards, we can travel within a 50km radius of our homes, go for a picnic and shop at non-essential retailers.

To help you plan your (socially distanced) adventure, we've put together a list of cafes, deli's, restaurants and shops offering some awesome takeaway and shopping options within the Cairns region.

And don't forget to sign up for your free Tropic Card to receive a minimum 10% discount at a range of local businesses.