Our ultimate list of local places to visit, eat and enjoy under new coronavirus rules
After more than a month of lockdown in Queensland due to the COVID-19 crisis, some restrictions are being lifted from this Saturday May 2.
From that date onwards, we can travel within a 50km radius of our homes, go for a picnic and shop at non-essential retailers.
To help you plan your (socially distanced) adventure, we've put together a list of cafes, deli's, restaurants and shops offering some awesome takeaway and shopping options within the Cairns region.
THINGS YOU NEED TO KNOW
- Support local business
- Make sure you buy from locally owned small businesses whenever possible. They need our support more than ever
- New government regulations from May 2 include:
- You can leave home to enjoy a recreational activity within a 50km radius of your home, including:
- going for a picnic, sitting on a park bench and enjoy your lunch or a coffee
- going on a motorbike ride or boat trip
- going to the shops to buy things other than food or drink (eg. a bookstore or clothes shop)
- Check out the official Queensland Government advice on the new regulations here
- Stinger season ends on May 1
- While it's always advised to swim between the flags, the stinger season officially ends on May 1
RETAIL AND SHOPPING
Miss Marci
A local gift shop with something for everyone. Over 15 local makers stocking their handmade items, including jewellery, cards, home decor and more. With fabrics that you can wear in the tropics, Miss Marci has a great range of fashion for women of all shapes and sizes.
Splish Splash Swimwear
Swimwear and swim accessories for the whole family. Hats, sunnies, sunscreen, pool toys, swimwear and clothing for the tropics.
Wicked Willie’s Jewellery
This unique Port Douglas jewellery and crystal store is open this long weekend from 10am Saturday, Sunday and Monday.
In Port Shoes
When you visit Port Douglas, call in to In Port Shoes for a range of quality footwear for men, women and the kids.
DRINKS
Wolf Lane Distillery
Locally made gin and bottled cocktails delivered to your door.
Check out Tropic Now's story on the massive award win for this local distillery in the global Gin Guide Awards.
Hemingway's Brewery
Beer is better when it's local and fresh. Trust us, we've tested the theory more than a few times at Hemingway's Brewery, both in Cairns and Port Douglas.
The Hemingway's crew has recently launched home deliveries of its award-winning beers, so jump on the link below to have your favourite brew delivered to your door.
Macalister Brewing Company
This Smithfield bar may be closed for the moment but you can grab takeaways from Wednesday 2pm-6pm, Friday 2pm-6pm, and Saturday from midday to 4pm.
SERVICES
Alive Pharmacy Warehouse
Locally owned pharmacy group with pharmacies from Cooktown to Innisfail.
The Alive team is also offering a new home delivery service (contact your local Alive Pharmacy for more details on home delivery).
1300 Rideshare
Personal Transport Delivery Service within the Cairns area. Book and pay for delivery on the App for special delivery rate.
PICNIC PACKS
Tropic Spirit Catering
Grab a platter or "Picnic in Paradise" family box from Tropic Spirit Catering, and your weekend adventure is complete.
Featuring everything from baguette to cheeses, meats and fruits, it's the perfect way to take to your picnic to the next level and support a local business at the same time.
TAKEAWAY FOOD BY CUISINE
MODERN AUSTRALIAN
Paper Crane by Crystalbrook Collection
Riley is all about #LivingInTheMoment, and whilst the 'moment' looks a little different right now their Food and Drink Guides are missing you.
Head to Paper Crane for a great array of takeaway food and drinks, including Acai bowls, pastries, burgers, beer, wine and sneaky Espresso Martini's and Margaritas!
Tropic Now recommends: A margarita, of course.
ITALIAN
Joe's Pizza and Pasta
Delivery to: Bayview Heights, Bungalow, Cairns, Earlville, Edge Hill, Kanimbla, Manoora, Manunda, Mooroobool, Parramatta Park, Portsmith, Westcourt, Whitfield, Woree (Earlville store) and Bayview Heights, Bentley Park, Edmonton, Gordonvale, Mt Sheridan, White Rock, Woree (Edmonton store).
Tropic Now recommends: Joe's supreme pizza.
More: Joe's Pizza and Pasta
Hopscotch
Delivers to: Earlville, Mooroobool, Woree, Westcourt, Bayview Heights and take away from 532 Mulgrave Rd, Earlville.
Tropic Now recommends: their Italian sausage pappardelle.
More: Hopscotch
La Fettucina
Take-away from 41 Shields Street, Cairns.
Tropic Now recommends: their risotto al funghi.
More: La Fettucina
Fasta Pasta
Delivers within a four kilometre radius of 68/72 Sheridan Street & Shield Street, Cairns.
Tropic Now recommends: their gourmet chicken pizza.
More: Fasta Pasta
Sapori Antichi Italiani
Delivery to: the Northern Beaches, take away from Campus Shopping Centre, Smithfield.
Tropic Now recommends: their vegetarian arancini.
More: Sapori Antichi Italiani
Fratelli on Trinity
Delivers to: Smithfield, Trinity Park, Trinity Beach, Kewarra Beach, Clifton Beach and Palm Cove, take away fromo 47 Vasey Esplanade, Trinity Beach.
Tropic Now recommends: their crab and zucchini fritters.
More: Fratelli on Trinity
L'Unico
Delivers to: Smithfield, Trinity Park, Trinity Beach, Kewarra Beach and Clifton Beach, take away from Vasey Esplanade, Trinity Beach.
Tropic Now recommends: their calamari ceasar salad.
More: L'Unico
Pizza Crafters
Delivers to: Redlynch, Caravonica, Kamerunga, Freshwater, Stratford, Brinsmead, Kanimbla, Edge Hill, Mooroobool, Manunda, Manoora and Whitfield. Take away from shop 2 101-115 Brinsmead Rd, Brinsmead.
Tropic Now recommends: their sticky bbq ribs.
More: Pizza Crafters
Makin' Dough
Delivers to: Yorkeys Knob, Smithfield, Trinity Park, Trinity Beach and Kewarra Beach. Take away from 8/64 Smithfield Village Drive, Trinity Park.
Tropic Now recommends: their Nutella calzone.
More: Makin Dough
Portofino
Take away from shop 3/ 41 Williams Esplanade, Palm Cove
Tropic Now recommends: their quattro carne pizza.
More: Portofino
MEAT/RIBS/PUB FOOD
Sugarcane Kitchen
Take-away from 127-133 Bruce Highway, Edmonton. Possible future deliveries.
Tropic Now recommends: their barramundi spring rolls.
More: Sugarcane Kitchen
Smoky Pete's
Delivery: Free within a 3 kilometre radius, $6 within a 6 kilometre radius and $12 within 9 kilometre radius. Location: 2 Smith St, Cairns North.
Tropic Now recommends: their family feast.
More: Smoky Pete's
Slap and Pickle
Take-away pre-prepped meals, pick-up from 62 Shields Street Cairns.
Tropic Now recommends: their pork belly carbonara.
More: Slap and Pickle
Anderson's Alfresco Catering
Delivery: Edmonton to Clifton Beach for free.
Tropic Now recommends: their chicken casserole and roast vegetable hamper.
Coco Mojo
Delivers to: Smithfield, Trinity Park, Trinity Beach, Kewarra Beach, Clifton Beach and Palm Cove. Take away from 14 Clifton Rd, Clifton Beach.
Tropic Now recommends: their Sri Lankan fish and prawn curry.
More: Coco Mojo
Buffalo's Cairns
Delivers to: Caravonica, Machans Beach, Holloways Beach, Yorkeys Knob, Smithfield, Trinity Park, Trinity Beach, Kewarra Beach and Clifton Beach. Take away from SmitThfield Shopping Centre.
Tropic Now recommends: their classic beef burger meal deal.
More: Buffalo's Cairns
Ten06
Delivers to: Yorkeys Beach, Holloways Beach and Smithfield, take away from 79 Sims Esplanade, Yorkeys Knob.
Tropic Now recommends: their beer battered fish and chips.
More: Ten06
Bluewater Bar and Grill
Take-away food and bottle shop, pick-up from Bluewater Marina, Trinity Park.
Tropic Now recommends: their chicken parmigiana.
More: Bluewater
Jack and Shanan's
Delivers to: Smithfield, Trinity Park, Trinity Beach, Kewarra Beach, Clifton Beach, Palm Cove, Ellis Beach and Wangetti Beach. Take away from shop 4B, 41 Williams Esplanade, Palm Cove.
Tropic Now recommends: their salt and pepper calamari.
More: Jack and Shanan's
SEAFOOD
Prawn star
Delivery: Edmonton to Palm Cove for free, take away from Marlin Marina, E Finger - Berth 31, Pier Point Road, Cairns.
Tropic Now recommends: their fresh, local prawns.
More: Prawn Star
Ocean World
Deliveries: On Wednesday, Thursday and Friday. Two runs: Bayview to Brinsmead and Cairns to Redlynch/Caravonica. Take away from 379 Sheridan St, Cairns North.
Tropic Now recommends: their salmon snags.
More: Ocean World
Fishpoint
Takeaway from Shop 2C, 2 Aplin St, Cairns
Tropic Now recommends: their seafood platters.
More: Fishpoint
Preston Fresh
Deliveries: Monday, Wednesday and Friday to the Cairns general area. Take away from 10 MacPeak Crescent, Smithfield.
Tropic Now recommends: their homemade chili crab.
More: Preston Fresh
Salty's Fish and Burger Co
Deliveries: Cairns to Northern Beaches for pre-prepped non-seafood meals. Takeaway pick-up (normal seafood menu) from 117 Oleander Street, Holloways Beach.
Tropic recommends: their fish burger.
ISP Seafood
Deliveries: Edmonton to Palm Cove, minimum $100 spend. Also includes Yarrabah via boat. Take away from 1 Bramp Close, Portsmith.
Tropic recommends: their fresh coral trout.
More: ISP Seafood
ASIAN
Phetyai Thai
Take away from 33 Lake St, Cairns.
Tropic Now recommends: their crispy pork and rice.
More: Phetyai Thai
7 Spices
Deliveries to most Cairns suburbs, take away from 78 Sheridan St, Cairns.
Tropic recommends: their goat curry.
In2Thai
Delivers to: Machans Beach, Holloways Beach, Freshwater, Redlynch, Kamerunga, Cairns, Cairns North, Parramatta Park, Westcourt, Bungalow, Brinsmead, Stratford, Aeroglen, Whitfield, Edge Hill, Manoora, Kanimbla, Portsmith, Mooroobool, Earlville, Manunda, Woree, Bayview Heights, White Rock, Mt Sheridan, Bentley Park and Edmonton. Take-away pick-up from 208 Spence St, Cairns.
Tropic recommends: their pad Thai.
More: In2Thai
Marinades Indian Cuisine
Deliveries within 30 kilometre radius of store and pick-up location at 43 Spence St, Cairns.
Tropic Now recommends: their Rogan Josh.
More: Marinades
Tuk Tuk Thai
Delivers to: Smithfield, Trinity Park and Trinity Beach, take-away from shop 9 / 64 Smithfield Village Drive and shop 6, 2-8 Trinity Beach Rd, Trinity Beach.
Tropic Now recommends: their tom yum.
More: Tuk Tuk Thai
Golden Boat Chinese Restaurant
Take-away from shop 4, 34 Lake St, Cairns.
Tropic Now recommends: their roast duck.
More: Golden Boat
Haruka Japanese Cuisine
Take away from 3/124 Collins Avenue, Edge Hill.
Tropic recommends: their matchas and poke bowls.
More: Haruka
CAFES AND BREAKFAST
Noa
Take away from 1 Pyne street, Edge Hill. They're also doing pasta dishes of an evening, now.
Tropic Now recommends: their salmon hash.
More: Noa
Brother Jenkins
Turning take-away fun, pick-up from 177 Martyn St, Manunda.
Tropic Now recommends: their bacon, haloumi and egg roll.
More: Brother Jenkins
Caffin8
Take away from 46 Norman Street, Gordonvale.
Tropic recommends: their eggs benny.
More: Caffin8
Eat Street Cafe
Take away from 64 O'Brien Rd, Trinity Park.
Tropic recommends: their bacon, egg and tomato relish toasties.
More: Eat Street
Veloce Cafe and Bar
Take away from shop 1, 29-33 Poolwood Road, Kewarra Beach.
Tropic recommends: their smoothie bowls.
More: Veloce Espresso Bar
White Whale Coffee Roasters
Take-away, pick-up from 4-16 Tingira Street, Portsmith.
Our friends at White Whale continue to roast some of the best coffee in Cairns (well, anywhere, really).
We love their generous spirit, smiling faces and, of course, the aroma and taste of their coffee.
Tropic Now recommends: their specialty bean range for home, and when you're back in the office, grab a bag for your workmates as well.
Chill Cafe
Take-away, pick-up from shop 1/41 Williams Esplanade, Palm Cove.
Tropic recommends: their chorizo breaky burger.
More: Chill Cafe
Mama Coco
Take away from shop 4/196 Mulgrave Rd, Westcourt.
Tropic recommends: their avo on toast.
More: Mama Coco
Tattooed sailor
Delivers to: Postcode 4870, take away from 176 Newell Street, Bungalow.
Tropic recommends: their ice breaker blend.
More: Tattooed Sailor
Blackbird Espresso
Deliveries within a 15 kilometre radius from 205 Newell St, Cairns.
Tropic recommends: the Blackbird blend.
More: Blackbird Espresso
Ochre Restaurant
Delivers to as far south as Edmonton and as nNorth as Smithfield, take away from 6 / 1 Marlin Parade, Cairns.
Tropic recommends: their braised beef cheek with bush tomato and coconut red curry and lemon myrtle Jasmine rice.
More: Ochre
VEGAN AND VEGETARIAN
The Healthy Hub
Plant-Based cafe serving fresh delicious food from 9am-5pm. Locally roasted certified organic coffee with your choice of milk. They've got you covered!
Gluten dairy free, vegan cakes and cupcakes - absolutely decadent. Their store at 45 Moffatt St in North Cairns is stocked up with all your favourite healthy goods (and comfort foods). Definitely worth the drive.
Tropic Now recommends: Beyond meat burgers.
Longevity
TAkaway from Cairns Central Shopping Centre.
Tropic recommends: their ready made meals
More: Longevity
Root Vegetarian
Delivers within a 15 kilometre radius of shop C / 82 Lake Street, Cairns. Ready-made meals only.
Tropic recommends: their root Mapo tofu with rice.
More: Root Vegetarian
Snoogies Health Bar
Delivers to Cairns Hospital, plus take away from 82 Grafton St Cairns.
Tropic Now recommends: their vegetarian nachos.
More: Snoogies
Govinda's Yummies
Delivery to all the suburbs, including Smithfield, Trinity Beach, Palm Cove, Edmonton, Mount Sheridan and Bayview Heights. Take away from Rusty's Markets.
Tropic recommends: their spinach and cheese samosas
More: Govinda's Yummies