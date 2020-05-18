The Liberal National Party is calling on the Palaszczuk Government to abandon its $200 million bid to buy a stake in Virgin Australia and spend the money on tourism marketing instead.

And a 58% majority of Tropic Now readers surveyed over the weekend agree with them.

Queensland treasurer Cameron Dick last week confirmed the government was considering a $200 million investment in the embattled airline after the company was put into administration in April with more than 10,000 creditors together owed more than $6.8 billion.

But LNP candidate for Cairns Sam Marino has backed calls by Opposition Leader Deb Frecklington to invest that money in a tourism marketing war chest.

“We need to supercharge local destination marketing plans for Cairns to get the tourism industry firing on all cylinders and to get ahead of the other states," he said.

“Critical to our economic recovery will be re-establishment of domestic aviation capacity, connectivity into Cairns and destination marketing.”

The party has refused to comment on whether the $200 million marketing pledge would become an election commitment - due to be held on October 31.