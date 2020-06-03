Elite Executive column: Will your resume hit the YES pile?

List your ‘achievements’ under each job to highlight what contribution you brought to your previous employer.

Most resume readers are short on time and on patience and will sooner reject your application rather than calling you for answers. Here are some of the most common mistakes found on applications:

• Resume is either too long or too short.

• Too ‘fluffy’ – ‘dedicated’, ‘conscientious’ or ‘good communicator’ is all well and good but you will be expected to substantiate your claims with skills and competencies to match.

• No value-add- if your resume does not stand out, it will end up in the ‘maybe’ pile and guaranteed you will never receive a call. It must scream out to the reader and offer what the others don’t.

• No focus – listing everything will cloud a resume, concentrate on what is relevant to the job or industry you are applying for.

• Grammar mistakes and typos – this is nearly a guarantee your resume will end up in the bin!

• Visually unappealing – try to avoid the online templates. A basic font and clear outline is all that’s needed.

• These days it is not necessary to put your picture on your resume. If you do, ensure that it is a ‘professional’ image.

Remember also that a “one-size fits all” approach to your resume won’t cut it in a marketplace of increasingly specialized needs. So plan on having several versions of your resume adjusted for the different jobs you are applying for.

Finally, the biggest mistake people make when applying for jobs is not reading the job advert thoroughly. Review your resume and adjust it to contain the “key words” that employers and recruiters will be searching for.

If you follow these guidelines, your resume will demonstrate your commitment to both the job and the company you are applying to, this will guarantee you will end up in the ‘Yes’ pile! Good luck!