With coronavirus restrictions starting to lift and hotels ready to welcome guests for the first time in months, now's the perfect time for a weekend getaway in our own backyard.
Visit a spot you've always wanted to (but kept putting off), relax and soak up our tropical winter vibes and support local businesses at the same time.
To help you bust out of cabin fever, Tropic Now has teamed up with Pinnacle Tourism Marketing to deliver a range of amazing specials and discounts on some amazing accommodation from Port Douglas to Mission Beach.
Scroll down and book directly with the property to grab a luxury local getaway for a bargain price.
Don't miss the June-July edition of Tropic Magazine - released on June 15 - for more hot deals on accommodation and attractions for the ultimate holiday at home.
So, picture this… palm trees lining a white sandy beach, islands just off the coast, a resort that is 100% beachfront and then a room with your name on it. This is not some far flung exotic destination, this is Castaways Resort Mission Beach, just one hour and 45 minutes away from either Cairns or Townsville.
Mission Beach remains one of the unexplored hidden gems of this region and you would be hard pressed to find a better place to not only bust out of cabin fever but also to be able to socially distance North Queensland style.
Stay 2 nights from $129 per night – save up to 55%
Online: Castaways booking site
Ph: 4068 7444
Email: [email protected]
Ideally located right in the centre of Port Douglas, Regal is a fantastic place to explore all that Port Douglas has to offer.
With Four Mile Beach just an easy walk away and the plethora of restaurants and cafes that Macrossan St is renowned for on your door step, Regal offers both studio and one bedroom apartments which will appeal to visitors looking for the Port Douglas experience at an affordable price.
Spa Apartments from $175 per night. Save 20% + Late Checkout (11am)
Online: Regal Port Douglas booking site
Ph: 4099 4421
Email: [email protected]
You know the saying “a home away from home”, well that is exactly the feeling you get when you walk into Mandalay Luxury Beachfront Apartments. Walk through the property and you will note the two swimming pools and full-size tennis court and then you walk into your apartment and wonder who else is staying there with you. They are just huge and will give you space to spread out, whether you are a family or a couple.
Choose either a 2 or 3 bedroom apartment, they are all superbly appointed. You are just steps away from Four Mile Beach, but you may also just choose to kick back and unwind on your day bed overlooking the pool or the gardens at Mandalay.
Stay 3 nights from $180 per night – save up to 40%
Online: Mandalay booking site
Ph: 4099 0100
Email: [email protected]
It is hard to find a better positioned hotel in Port Douglas than the Peninsula Boutique Hotel. Located straight across the road from Four Mile Beach, this adults only hotel features stunning pool views and ocean view suites.
Refurbished last year, this beautiful hotel will offer guests a wonderful stay in Port Douglas. Relax beside the pool or enjoy a meal in the onsite restaurant. All rates include breakfast. With just 33 suites, the Peninsula experience is boutique in every sense of the word.
Stay 2 nights and save 30% + $30 credit at Hi-Tide Cafe daily
Online: Peninsula Hotel booking site
Ph: 4099 9100
Email: [email protected]
With just 30 one-bedroom and two-bedroom apartments, Freestyle Port Douglas is the perfect location to break out of your cabin fever. The resort is set in award-winning gardens and is just minutes away to Macrossan St and Four Mile Beach.
Relax beside the pool or on your verandah, and be assured that you will have the space you need. Freestyle is great for families or couples looking for a very competitive package for a stay in Port Douglas.Book: freestyleportdouglas.com.au4099 [email protected]
Stay 2 Nights, Save 50% + Early Check-in (10am) + Late Checkout (4pm)
Online: freestyleportdouglas.com.au
Ph: 4099 0799
Email: [email protected]
The peak, the pinnacle, the best, the crème de la crème… you get the picture. Coconut Grove is just about the best accommodation that Port Douglas has to offer. Located right on Macrossan St and about 100 steps to Four Mile Beach, the 33 apartments at Coconut Grove will blow your mind. They are all 3-bedroom in their layouts and you can then choose between apartments with huge outdoor balconies, terraces or 2 storey rooftop penthouses. The terrace and penthouse apartments all have their own private plunge pools, so social distancing is not going to be a drama, because you have it all right at your fingertips.
If you want to self-cater, no dramas, you have a full size kitchen, but you also have the convenience of the Macrossan St restaurants and cafes within minutes of your door. If you are looking to break out in style, with either your family or that special someone, then Coconut Grove is your place.
Stay 2 nights from $335 per night – Save 20%
Online: Coconut Grove booking site
Ph: 4099 0600
Email: [email protected]
You want a property that is slap bang in the middle of Macrossan St? No problem! Saltwater Apartments is the ideal choice. These 14 two and three bedroom apartments have just been recently refurbished and are looking a treat.
Set back a touch from the street, your privacy is assured as you relax on your veranda and take a breath from coronavirus overload. Saltwater is great for families and great for couples just looking to get away for an easy break. Everything you want is at your fingertips and Jason and Nathan your hosts at Saltwater are very keen to see you there.
Stay 2 nights from $234 per night
Online: Saltwater Port Douglas booking site
Ph: 4099 6943
Email: [email protected]
It is hard to think of a more perfect location to break out of “Cabin Fever” than Rose Gums Wilderness Retreat. The Tablelands are a mecca for locals, especially during Winter, when you can light up a fire and totally wind down, relax and forget about the world for a while. Rose Gums Wilderness Retreat delivers this in spades. Individually set Treehouses or Villas offer a very unique accommodation style. Set in stunning rainforest, looking out to the two highest mountains in Queensland and the Wooroonooran National Park, Rose Gums is a very special place for both couples and families.
Social distancing is just the norm at Rose Gums with each treehouse set about 100 metres apart from each other, so it is just you, the rainforest, the birds, the fireplace… and you should probably take a bottle of red wine.
Stay 3 nights from $175 per night – save up to 62%
Online: Rose Gums booking site
Ph: 4096 8360
Email: [email protected]
Shantara Resort and Spa is an idyllic haven for couples looking to escape the outside world. Featuring studio and one-bedroom apartments, the resort has been totally refurbished and waiting to welcome guests.
Centrally located and within easy walking distance of Four Mile Beach and Macrossan St, the resort will delight couples looking for a peaceful break away. Relax beside one of the two pools or make a booking for a treatment at the onsite spa.
Stay 3 nights, save 10% + 2 x $25 Spa Vouchers + Wine + Late Checkout (12 Noon)
Online: Shantara Resort booking site
Ph: 4084 1400
Email: [email protected]
Palm Cove is a local’s favourite, so why not treat yourself to an extended break to really enjoy what the village has to offer? Paradise on the Beach is ideally located to enjoy it all.
With great restaurants and cafes on either side, the famous Palm Cove beach straight across the road, Paradise on the Beach features studio and 1 bedroom apartments which can be combined to form a 2 bedroom which makes this property great value for couples or families. If the beach is not your thing, you can relax beside the recently refurbished pool area surrounded by the soaring Melaluca Trees that Palm Cove is so renowned for.
Stay 2 nights in a Beachfront Room from $134 per night – save up to 35%
Online: Paradise On The Beach booking site
Ph: 4055 3300
Email: [email protected]
Tucked away on Wharf St is one of the most historical buildings in Cairns. Jack and Newell hails from the namesake shipping and commission business that operated out of the wharf building in the early 20th century. Today, Jack and Newell is one of the favourite properties for locals wanting a break away in Cairns.
Situated directly across the road from Hemingway’s Brewery, an easy walk to the Casino, the lagoon and of course the restaurants along the waterfront and Esplanade, it is easy to see why Jack and Newell is a preferred option for families and couples alike. Offering 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments at great value, Jack and Newell is a great base for visitors from Townsville, the Tablelands or even residents of Cairns who are just wanting a completely different outlook to the one that they have been locked down in for the last couple of months.
Stay 2 nights from $147 per night – save up to 50%
Online: Jack and Newell booking site
Ph: 4031 4990
Email: [email protected]