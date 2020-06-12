The Queensland border will finally re-open - but the timing isn't ideal to help the embattled tourism industry hoping to attract visitors for the July school holidays.

Prime Minister Scott Morrison today trumped an announcement by Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk by declaring the Queensland border would re-open on July 10.

But the Premier is still insisting that date will depend on medical advice due at the end of June.

Speaking after this morning's National Cabinet Meeting, Mr Morrison said: "I welcome the decision, which I understand was made after National Cabinet today, by the Queensland Government, to nominate a date for the opening of that border in Queensland.

"We had a very open discussion about those issues today - the three step process is very clear.

"It was a very constructive discussion. I anticipate states will be working through those decisions in the next few weeks and they’ll come to their own conclusions but what is important is whatever date that is, that it is nominated as soon as possible because that will enable the travel, tourism and hospitality industry to plan for that time."

But the re-opening date comes on the final day of the July school holidays in Queensland and Victoria, and just one week before the end of the New South Wales school holidays.

The Queensland has been closed since late March. Tourism operators have been pushing for the border to re-open in line with other states such as New South Wales, which welcomed back interstate visitors in May.