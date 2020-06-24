Thousands of pages, hundreds of thousands of copies and one big celebration.

Four years have flown by after we launched Tropic Magazine with our first edition in August 2016.

As we get ready to publish our August-September 2020 magazine, we're gearing up to mark our fourth anniversary.

That's four years of delivering our unique mix of beautifully designed pages packed with engaging editorial and recommendations for the best our city and region has to offer.

To celebrate, we're going big with our fourth birthday edition.

We're launching a marketing campaign to celebrate four years of Tropic, and offering a range of advertising packages to businesses across the Tropical North.

We'll also host a Tropic birthday party for our valued advertisers and clients in August - pending COVID-19 restrictions of course.

20 lucky readers will get the chance to join us at this exclusive event - make sure you follow our Facebook page here for competition details soon.

To check out our advertising packages to be included in our fourth anniversary edition, please contact us here and we'll be in touch.