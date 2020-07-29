No two days are ever the same in recruitment, which is exactly the way Eva Grabner, the Managing Director of Elite Executive, likes it.
5:30am Most days I’m up early as I love the mornings and try to get to the gym before my brain realises it’s awake! Cuddles from my darling Kai before I leave the house. We have an Au Pair that will get him his breakfast and take him to school. This frees me up for some morning ‘me’ time.
6:00am With a mug full of coffee made from Da Vinci beans from Cruze, I head into the city. I usually listen to podcasts on my way in - generally Tony Robbins.
6:30am CrossFit with Kryssi at GetFit. She whoops my ass three times a week and I love it. There’s nothing like the sound of your blood pumping through your body to wake you up!
7:00am Luckily the gym is close to my office so I head there afterwards and shower and get dressed. A protein shake followed by a healthy breakfast before I start the day.
7:30am Review emails and check diary for today’s schedule. Block out time for certain activities as I get easily distracted and if I didn’t do this, I would get nothing done.
8:00am - 8:30am The team start heading into the office for the day and we catch up for quick 5-minute chats and the day begins.
9:00am - 2:00pm The morning is generally spent either going out to meet up with clients and candidates or on the phone catching up with clients and organising meetings for other days. As I’m such a morning person this is the best time of the day for me to strategise and implement ideas for the business.
2:00pm If I remember to have lunch, it’s usually by now that I’ll stop and get out of the office to grab a salad or sandwich. This gives me time to step away from it all and reflect.
3:00pm - 5:00pm I usually start winding down at this time of the day and allocate it to administrative tasks and preparing myself for the next day.
5:30pm Time to head home for my favourite time of the day as I get to sit down with Kai and hear all about his day. He’s in Year One now and absolutely loves school (I hope that lasts!). He also never stops talking so I just love to sit and listen to him with a nice glass of sauvignon blanc in my hand and unwind from the day. Oh, and I get lots of kisses and cuddles too!
6:00pm Dinner time followed by a quick walk with our two doggies. They are getting old now so can’t walk too far. We live by the rainforest in Trinity Beach so I love to get out and listen to the sounds of the rainforest coming alive at night. Such a great way to relax.
6:45pm - 7:30pm We either spend this time on the sofa relaxing or Skyping family in Europe as they wake up. We’ve been doing this much more frequently during the lockdown and it’s been so good for us to connect with extended family in both Ireland and Austria.
7:30pm Kai is off to bed after his bath and after we read a book together, he usually passes out right away.
7:30pm - 9:30pm Mamma time to relax, watch a favourite show, read a book or check what’s been happening online. I will also take this time to do some work or prep for the next day if not done already and then off to sleep by 9:30pm at the latest!
