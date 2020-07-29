Tropic delves into the daily routines and habits of a local identity.

No two days are ever the same in recruitment, which is exactly the way Eva Grabner, the Managing Director of Elite Executive, likes it.

5:30am Most days I’m up early as I love the mornings and try to get to the gym before my brain realises it’s awake! Cuddles from my darling Kai before I leave the house. We have an Au Pair that will get him his breakfast and take him to school. This frees me up for some morning ‘me’ time.

6:00am With a mug full of coffee made from Da Vinci beans from Cruze, I head into the city. I usually listen to podcasts on my way in - generally Tony Robbins.

6:30am CrossFit with Kryssi at GetFit. She whoops my ass three times a week and I love it. There’s nothing like the sound of your blood pumping through your body to wake you up!

7:00am Luckily the gym is close to my office so I head there afterwards and shower and get dressed. A protein shake followed by a healthy breakfast before I start the day.