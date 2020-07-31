COUCH Wellness Centre celebrates one year in the community

Tell us about the range of clients that the COUCH Wellness Centre supports…

Our clients are all in differing stages of living with cancer. Some have been recently diagnosed and understandably have so many questions. We can help break their questions down and explain what their diagnosis and treatment options mean. Others are undergoing treatment and need support with side effects or impacts from their treatment. We can help with options to manage any challenges they may be experiencing. Some clients are in recovery or survivorship and are looking to re-build their general health. We also have clients who are palliative, but are living well with their diagnosis and wish to maintain their quality of life.



What does COUCH Wellness Centre offer for clients?

Managing cancer is not just about the treatment pathway you choose. It’s also about complementing that treatment pathway with lifestyle choices that create wellness. The challenges a cancer diagnosis can bring are so varied and aren’t always about the disease itself or the treatment. Cancer impacts so much more than just the physical body. People often find everyday lifestyle problems become more complicated because of the cancer. They require support with physical, emotional, social, spiritual, cultural and practical issues.