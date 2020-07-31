Cairns Indigenous Art Fair goes digital in 2020

“Our decision to proceed is based on a desire to use digital technology to transform what has been a challenging time into an opportunity,” Mr Mosby said.

“For 10 days and beyond, CIAF will be a time in which our communities, friends and supporters can all experience the vibrant and unique arts and culture of this region.”

CIAF’s Artistic Director Janina Harding said that CIAF is working in exactly the same way it has done in previous years, albeit with a digital focus, to provide an intimate insight into country and culture.

“The reality of a virtual CIAF 2020 is exciting when you consider we will present to the world, artists from across the entire state of Queensland including communities on North Stradbroke Island in the south, Pormpuraaw in the west and Erub Island in the east of the Torres Strait,” she said.