No crowds, no rush, no stress.

That’s the vibe on the Tropical Coast, ranging from Babinda and Innsifail in the north to Tully and Cardwell in the south, with Mission Beach in the middle.

Experience the Great Barrier Reef, the rainforest, Indigenous culture, wide open spaces, and tropical beaches - all to yourself.

This amazing destination is built to explore. It can be discovered in line with your own flexibility in your own time and your own vehicle. It is a driving delight. The 350 kilometres between Cairns and Townsville can be completed by car in about five hours. But don’t do it!

You’ll want to take the time to turn down that road, take a walk, check out this beach, that pub, or just stop as you discover this amazing region. Give yourself a week to fully appreciate its unique appeal. You will find more 3-star options than 5-star, but the inspiring landscapes are rated some of the best in the world, at least 7-star, and “of outstanding value to humanity” according to UNESCO.

It’s not really a problem to decide which end to start your journey – either Cairns or Townsville. The choice is yours and it works equally well from both locations.