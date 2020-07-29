12. Lunch special at Jade Chinese Restaurant = $10

One of the best value lunches in Cairns. Includes a meat seafood or vegetable dish with steamed or egg fried rice plus salad or soup of the day.



313 Kamerunga Rd, Freshwater (Cairns North venue now closed)

13. Taco Duo at Rattle n Hum = $15

Soft shell tortillas with a choice of mexican chicken, spicy battered prawns or sauteed veges. Plus salsa and guacamole of course!

67 The Esplanade, Cairns City

14. Greek sausages at Fetta's Greek Taverna = $10

Lightly spiced sausages with cooked onion, cucumber and chili sauce, served with pitta bread. A bargain at ten bucks.

99 Grafton St, Cairns City

15. Spanish tapas at Three Wolves = $10

There's more than just fab cocktails at this laneway bar. Their $10 Spanish-style tapas dishes are also a must-try.

32 Abbott St, Cairns City