"Anything to make the world a greener place gets a tick from me,” says Cooper.

“More and more items can be recycled today, so we have to adapt and cater to the demands of the public.”

“For example, coffee pod machines were a niche market a decade ago, but today they are in many households and offices, so there has been a growing need to find an environmentally friendly solution to disposing of the pods.”

Along with coffee pods and toothbrushes, the free drop-off recycle centre will also accept light globes, toner cartridges, beauty products, small e-waste and mobile phones, DVDs, CDs and cassette tapes, household cables, binders and stationery, batteries and x-rays.