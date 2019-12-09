Four former staff progress claims of alleged underpayment of entitlements

Two more former employees of Oasis Media Cairns Pty Ltd have lodged claims with Federal authorities seeking entitlements they allege are owed to them.

A total of four ex-staff are now progressing their cases for alleged underpayment of entitlements with the Fair Work Ombudsman and the Australian Tax Office, including superannuation and leave payments.

The four former staff members were employed by Oasis Media Cairns Pty Ltd and 2 Mad Mums Pty Ltd (now deregistered) in various roles between February 2017 and November 2019.

According to ASIC records, Julianne Steer is the sole director of Oasis Media Cairns Pty Ltd and was also the sole director of 2 Mad Mums Pty Ltd from September 2015 until its deregistration in October last year.

Ms Steer, who is President of the Cairns Business Women’s Club, has denied all allegations made by the former staff members.