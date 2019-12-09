Cairns Police seeking witnesses to fireworks event

A firework or incendiary device was dropped into a crowd of club patrons gathered on Grafton Street at around 3am. The small explosion injured a 19-year-old woman and burned a 29-year-old man's shirt, resulting in contusions and burns on his torso.

Police have spoken with witnesses, however they believe there are more that have yet to come forward.

Anyone with information is urged to make contact via Policelink on 131444 with reference to case

QP1902379509.