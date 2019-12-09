×
    • Crime

    Alina Polishuk

    Journalist

    Email Alina Polishuk

    Cairns Police seeking witnesses to fireworks event

    If you or anyone you know was outside Gilligan's nightclub at closing time on November 30, the Cairns Police could use your help. 

     

     

    A firework or incendiary device was dropped into a crowd of club patrons gathered on Grafton Street at around 3am. The small explosion injured a 19-year-old woman and burned a 29-year-old man's shirt, resulting in contusions and burns on his torso. 

    Police have spoken with witnesses, however they believe there are more that have yet to come forward.

    Anyone with information is urged to make contact via Policelink on 131444 with reference to case
    QP1902379509.

