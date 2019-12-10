Horrible Herdmans to disrupt Christmas pantomime

They’re fast turning the Christmas story into a super hero showdown and reluctant director Grace is out of her depth while the pageant cast is ready to mutiny.

Cairns Mayor Bob Manning said the shenanigans will have audiences, young and old, laughing and singing along.

“It’s such a spectacular venue for this sort of performance and a wonderful place to celebrate everything great about Christmas in Cairns,” Cr Manning said.

It’s the third Christmas pantomime produced especially for the Parklands.

In 2016 2,000 festive families attended A Cairns Christmas Carol, while ‘Twas the Night Before Christmas amused audiences in 2017.

The return of Panto in the Parklands happens this Saturday night with gates opening at 5pm with a full bar and food trucks on offer.

Tickets cost $15.75 for adults and $10.50 for concession, with children under 4 free.

