Coral nursery program expands to outer Great Barrier Reef

“World coral expert Dr Charlie Veron led the process of selecting corals from the Acroporidae and Pocilloporidae families which survived the 2016 and 2017 bleaching events to use as stock for the nursery,” he said.

“A group of 25 volunteers worked over three days from December 6-7 to install 10 coral trees and attach the corals with another 20 trees to be installed at the site alongside two large coral bommies.



“These corals should take around eight months to grow to a size where they can be harvested and planted on degraded sections of the reef, just as we did at the Powershop Coral Tree Nursery at Fitzroy Island over the past two years.”



Seastar Cruises owner Peter Edwards said the coral nursery will provide an extra point of interest for passengers.



“Hastings Reef is stunning to visit with healthy corals and colourful marine life, but there are sections which have been damaged over the years by bleaching or cyclones that would benefit from speeding up the natural regeneration process,” he said.