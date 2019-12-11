Developer given green light for five homes on a residential block

Nearby residents have opposed the development, amid concerns it doesn’t match the area’s low density residential zoning.

According to submissions, complaints have included that it would destroy the character and amenity of the area, reduce privacy to neighbouring properties and de-value local properties.

However, a Council officer's report recommended the plans be approved.

“The purpose of the Low Density Residential Zone seeks to provide for predominantly dwelling houses supported by community uses and small-scale services and facilities that cater for local residents,” it said.

“Each lot will be provided with direct road frontage and the development creates lots with areas and dimensions that ensure future development can be accommodated that is consistent with the purpose and overall outcomes of the zone.”

The approval comes as a new report highlights the need for higher density housing in the Cairns Local Government Area.