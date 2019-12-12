Council democracy again under the spotlight following conflicted casting vote

With the decision split, Mayor Bob Manning as Chair of the committee cast the deciding vote.

HOW THE VOTE WENT DOWN

A Council spokesman told Tropic Now an unusual series of events led to the situation.

“It was delegated to Standing Committee A as a majority of Councillors had declared a conflict of interest,” he said.

“Cr Cooper was absent from today’s Ordinary Meeting and therefore Committee A, and Cr James removed himself from the discussion and voting due to his conflict of interest.

“Cr Zeiger and Cr Olds considered the declarations of Mayor Manning and Cr Moller and determined they were not of sufficient significance that they would lead to outcomes that are contrary to the public interest.

“Cr Moller and Mayor Manning supported the motion and Cr Zeiger and Cr Olds were against.

“Under standing orders, when there are equal votes, the Chair has the casting vote.”

OPPOSED RESIDENTS FUMING

The decision has prompted a group of opposed residents to lodge a submission with the Office of the Independent Assessor, which investigates conduct complaints.