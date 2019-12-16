Police are searching for a motorist who attacked and robbed a ride share driver after confronting his vehicle in the middle of a quiet Kewarra Beach street on Friday night.

The 41-year-old ride share driver had just completed a passenger drop off at around 11pm when a gold coloured station wagon-type vehicle pulled sharply in front of his car as he drove down Waterview Close. A male driver then exited the station wagon armed with a baseball bat.



