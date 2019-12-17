Motorcyclist clocked at more than 100km over the speed limit

A subsequent inspection of the motorbike revealed only the rear brake was in workable condition, with components of the front brake missing,

The man’s been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, high end speeding, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving a vehicle which is not in a safe condition.

He’s scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court in February.



The incident comes just days after police fined a separate motorist for doing 148 kilometres along the Western Arterial Road at Caravonica.

As well as losing $1,245, the 20 year-old driver copped a traffic infringement notice and had eight demerit points wiped off his licence.