Motorcyclist clocked at more than 100km over the speed limit
Cairns police have charged a 53 year-old man with several offences after he was allegedly caught riding a motorcycle at 189 kilometres in an 80km zone before crashing.
The Edmonton man, with a pillion passenger on board, was travelling along the Bruce Highway near the Robert Road intersection at Bentley Park last Tuesday, when a speed gun allegedly captured him travelling at the excessive speed.
Police say he turned into Thompson Road at Edmonton and continued onto Hill Road.
He lost control of the vehicle and crashed at low speed after turning into an unsealed driveway.
A subsequent inspection of the motorbike revealed only the rear brake was in workable condition, with components of the front brake missing,
The man’s been charged with dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, high end speeding, driving an unregistered vehicle, driving an uninsured vehicle and driving a vehicle which is not in a safe condition.
He’s scheduled to appear in the Cairns Magistrates Court in February.
The incident comes just days after police fined a separate motorist for doing 148 kilometres along the Western Arterial Road at Caravonica.
As well as losing $1,245, the 20 year-old driver copped a traffic infringement notice and had eight demerit points wiped off his licence.