Why did you decide to buy in to the Hairhouse brand at DFO in Cairns?



We purchased a Hairhouse franchise due to the support provided by head office in Melbourne. Actually, it’s not head office at all, it's more aptly named “support centre” because that is exactly what they do. There are hundreds of years of combined experience to draw on from within the support centre, including a salon department, buy-in, marketing, HR and store construction to help with any questions we might have.

We also have a dedicated business manager who supports Queensland stores and every other franchisee is very friendly and supportive of any new franchisee. It is like a big family and it’s also good that both founding owners are still heavily involved in the running of the business. They know franchisees on a first name basis.

What do you love about running and owning the business?



We’ve put a lot of hard work and effort into this store as it was a bit run down when we purchased it. We’ve done a lot of renovations and painting, replaced a lot of equipment including new chairs and wash basins which the clients notice and appreciate. We have also improved the standards in everything we do, which in turn results in a better service for the client. Owning your own business gives you the ability to direct what sort of culture you want to develop amongst your team to make your brand grow. When you are in the driver’s seat, you’re making decisions on how to steer your business into the future. The first year was extremely tough and very overwhelming as Chris and I didn’t come from a business background. But working together through it as a powerhouse team got us to where we are today.

Chris and I both love challenging ourselves. Chris is the perfectionist while I’m creative. There is never a day that’s the same in this industry. We’re constantly evolving and learning within the franchise and with support of the franchisor, it’s a perfect match.

