Elite Executive column: Top Attributes to Successfully Influence Others

Competence and Credibility

If you are looking for credibility, take a long hard look in the mirror and get a clear view on what values you can bring to the table. Do you have proven competence in a particular area of expertise or do you just dabble in it? Are you actively leveraging your skill set and knowledge to benefit or add value to others? And is that benefit recognised and respected by your peers? It’s not enough to think you’re good at something, your contributions need to be palpable and held in high regard by others.

We’ve all seen it when a person of influence walks into the room, there is zero question about their ability to deliver, they know their stuff and their competence and credibility speak volumes. Is this you?

Confidence

Do you have confidence? Are you an expert in your field? Do YOU believe that you are? If you don’t believe in yourself, it may be difficult for another to believe in you. Arrogance is not confidence. Confidence is the ability to draw others to you and arrogance is the blatant pretence that most will recognise and walk away from within moments of meeting you. When you are certain of the value you bring, there is no need to overcompensate.

Notice how you present yourself at a meeting, networking event or conference. What does your body language tell you about yourself? Every single time I am attending an event or about to speak, I repeat a few mantras privately to myself, I hold my shoulders back, lift my head up and smile!