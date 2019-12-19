The hottest place will be Mareeba, where the mercury’s forecast to peak at 35°.

Atherton will be slightly cooler with 32° the top.

It will follow a showery week, with a 40 per cent chance of showers forecast along the coast for Christmas Eve.

Predicted rainfall totals are minimal, though, when compared with the 55 milimetres that fell in Cairns on Christmas Eve last year to kick off a long and very wet rainy season.

On the Tablelands, it’ll be a sunny Christmas Eve.