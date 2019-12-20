Tropic's ultimate guide to holiday events across the region

It's finally time to get out that sparkly dress you bought in the sale last year and crack open that expensive bottle of bubbly. Because it's not only the end of another year, it's the end of the decade. The decade! We all made it to the '20s (hence all of the invites to Gatsby-themed parties popping up on your timeline) and that is surely something to celebrate.

1. NYE Resolution Fun Run

Get a head start on those New Year's resolutions with this Cairns Regional Council sponsored fun run. The 4km course through Fogarty Park promises to be more cheerful than competitive, with runners invited to dress up in 1920s gear and and decorate themselves with glow paint. More info here.



2. Taipans vs SE Melbourne Phoenix

This evening game against the SE Melbourne Phoenix is the perfect way to end the year. Let’s finish off 2019 with a win, shall we boys? Tickets here.

3. Crystalbrook Collection NYE on the Esplanade

This family-friendly and alcohol-free event on the Esplanade is a great way to enjoy the best of Cairns on the last night of the year. Sponsored this year by Crystalbrook and Cairns Regional Council, the evening will include live music, kids entertainment and rides, and of course, two rounds of fireworks! Council will provide a free bus service from 12:30am to 1:20am and parking at Lake Street car park. More info here.

4. Throwback NYE party at Three Wolves

Get dressed in your glammest garb and get ready for a classy evening. The Three Wolves team will sling out martinis, whiskey sours and manhattans to the tunes of the Chris Lloyds Trio all evening. Entry is free but groups are welcome to book tables in advance. More info here.



5. NYE at Rocco

For a swanky evening and best fireworks view in town, look no further than Rocco. For $249, guests can enjoy a premium four hour drinks package, roving canapés (keep the tray of sumac marinated lamb cutlets near us, please) and the funky-soul sounds of The Natural Culture, playing from 8pm. Bookings here.



6. Backyard Bash at The Backyard

For those interested in vodka slushies, the Backyard is the place to be on the last night of the decade. The waterfront venue is offering up a $99 food and drinks packages until 11:30pm and will feature various live musicians so guests can easily dance the night away. More info here.



7. NYE Dinner at Harbourside Bar & Kitchen

This celebratory four-course degustation dinner will feature natural wines from around the world with each dish. More info here.



8. NYE at The Chambers

Head to The Chambers for signature cocktails, tasty finger foods and tapas deals from 3-6pm and 9-10pm. Venue info here.



9. NYE Cairns Party Bus

Hop on board the literal party bus and bar crawl your way around Cairns for an epic end of the year party. Revelers can opt for either the “sunset” route or the “fireworks” route (named for the views seen along the way). Both include pizza at the beginning of the night, entry at five bars and clubs, and a free drink at each venue. A great option for travellers looking to ring in the new year with new friends. More info here.



10. NYE at Paper Crane

The three-course menu options for Paper Crane’s NYE dinner include dishes like tiger prawns with XO sauce, mushroom dumplings, five-spice pork belly, and "matcha-misu" with green tea gelato. If that’s not reason enough to book in for the evening, there will be live music on from 4pm and the option to add on a two hour beverage package. More info here.



11. Gold & Silver Party at Hemingway’s Cairns Wharf

Don your sparkliest gold or silver digs and book a table for a night of partying and craft beers. Free entry and live music by Waking Ugly only add to the fun. More info here.



12. The Woolshed + The Cotton Club

Get VIP pre-sale tickets to this massive all-night party so you can queue-skip and head straight for the dance floor. Tickets here.



13. NYE Prohibition at Vivaldis

Take a step back in time and into your swing dancing shoes. The theme at Vivaldis is 1920s Prohibition, and fancy dress is welcome. The night will feature tasty roaming canapés, a massive grazing table, live music by the Cairns Tropic Jazz Club, and of course, a stellar three hour drinks package. Tickets and info here.

14. NYE feat. Allday at The Jack

If you want to forget about fireworks and the inevitable amounts of 1920s garb, ring in the New Year with Australian rapper Allday and North Queensland favourites THEOUTDOORZ. First release tickets have already sold out, so get in quick if you’re after a night of with a night of high-energy grooving. More info here.



15. CC’s Bar and Grill

For a luxe evening, book a booth at CC’s Bar and Grill. The three course degustation menu includes variations of Crystalbrook’s finest beef, like bone marrow, sirloin and braised beef cheek, but vegetarians and vegans can also be accommodated. Diners can also opt for a three-hour beverage package of South Australian wines or premium beers. More info here.



16. NYE at Ollie’s Italian

Roll your way into 2020 and treat yourself to an Italian feast from Ollie’s. Three meals options at three different price points can get diners everything from antipasto platters and homemade pizzas to smoked scallops and T-bone steaks seared to perfection on Ollie’s custom grill. Guests can also opt for a $38 two-hour drinks package, which is sure to get the night started. Bookings here.



17. NYE Dec Heads at Hemingway’s Port Douglas

Looking for an excuse to dress up in Lady Gaga’s meat dress or wear that black and blue striped dress that’s been hanging in your closet for ages (or is it gold and white…?), then head to Hemingway’s in Port Douglas for their Icons of the Decade NYE bash. Sip on craft beer while you reminisce about all of the weird, wild and wonderful things that have gone down since 2010. More info here.



