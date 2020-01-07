Three horse race for Cairns Mayor at this year’s local election

However, the most surprising candidate is Ms Babatsikos of Cairns Urban Walking Tours, who’s also organised events such as last year’s inaugural Christmas Fair in the CBD and Reclaim the Night walks.

Ms Babatsikos told Tropic Now she’ll be standing as an independent.

"This is a conscious decision to support council members who should be able to represent their divisions independently," she said.

"My job leads me through different parts of the city and I meet a lot of businesses as well as locals and tourists and many feel that they are not supported as they could be, so I believe its time for new leadership that brings fresh ideas and a fresh point of view to the challenging issues our wonderful city faces at the moment."

Ms Babatsikos will be basing her campaign on three main platforms, including industry and job diversity to boost the local economy, planning for the future and creating a sense of ownership, pride and participation for residents.

"I would like to ensure that citizens are more involved in the decision making process in our city, including the key priorities and activities as well as participatory budgeting," she said.

"I share this place with so many amazing people that want to contribute to making it better every day."

The Cairns resident of 16 years has previously been involved in the business, education and non-profit sectors and has managed multi-million dollar budgets and worked alongside governments in high level management positions here and overseas.