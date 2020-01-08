Cairns’ Lisa Griffiths continues fight against terminal cancer diagnosis

“Lisa’s treatment went well while overseas and she is continuing the treatment now she is home,” he said.

“Lisa was lucky enough to be given the opportunity to undertake immunotherapy treatment here in Australia.

“She is so far responding and tolerating the treatment well, however we acknowledge that this is only the start of a long journey.”

Tropic Now has not been able to ascertain exactly where the overseas treatment took place or what it involved.

There have been reports Ms Griffiths was also investigating treatment options in Germany.

Immunotherapy is a relatively new type of treatment which helps a patient’s immune system fight cancerous cells.

Ms Griffiths was first diagnosed with brain cancer at the age of 22 in 2015.

After her initial recovery, she became the face of Cairns’ Relay for Life cancer fundraiser.

In 2018, the brain cancer returned and mid last year Ms Griffiths received the devastating news of new lesions on her lungs, which doctors said couldn’t be treated.