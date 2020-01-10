4. Yoga at Macalister’s Brewing

Bring a mat and your thirst for good vibes and good beer to this collaboration between Macalister’s and Yorkeys Yoga. A cold schooner awaits all participants after the class. More info here.

5. Seafood Marketplace at the Sheraton

Take a drive up to Port Douglas and head to the Sheraton Grand Mirage for a true seafood extravaganza. This monthly event features a marketplace vibe with live BBQ and sashimi stations and fresh treats like local prawns, Moreton Bay Bugs and Hervey Bay scallops. More info here.



6. Saturday Social at Pachamama

Toss back a few pisco sours or frozen margs and get ready to boogie with the Cairns Latin Dance Club. From 5:30pm onwards, Bailey’s rooftop bar will be alive with great music, live performances from the CLDC, and the usual yummy bites. Joining in on the dancing is totally optional, but after a few drinks we’re sure you’ll be samba-ing with the best of ‘em. More info here.

7. Barre & Co Bushfire Relief Yoga Class

Local barre and pilates studio Barre & Co will be making its debut yoga class a worthy one; all proceeds will go towards bushfire relief efforts down south. The class at the Tanks is open to all levels and will be donation-based. More info here.

8. Champagne Brunch at Rocco

If you’re keen to ease yourself into the New Year, what better way to welcome 2020 than with a Champagne Brunch at a stunning rooftop restaurant. For just $79 per person, Rocco offers a tasty share-plate menu, a choice of two cocktails, and a glass of bubbles on arrival. More info here.