Tropic Weekender: Your curated guide to the best events across the Cairns region this weekend
And we're back! Back to the office, back to packed lunches, and back to giving you the lowdown on the best things happening in Cairns and the region this Friday, Saturday and Sunday.
The weather is looking unsurprising, with temperatures hovering in the low 30s and scattered showers throughout the weekend. But don't let that deter you from kicking off 2020 with some fresh and exciting activities. There's plenty to do: from the first full moon party of the year at Turtle Cove and live music sessions at some of our favourite spots around town, to Qi Gong at the Tanks and yoga classes for a good cause.
So eat those last pieces of Christmas chocolate and get moving! The weekend awaits.
Friday January 10
1. Qi Gong at the Tanks
Unwind from your first post-holiday work week with the ancient practice of Qi Gong. This long practiced form of Traditional Chinese Medicine is designed to release stress and promote energy flow within the body. The class is offered at the Tanks every week and has great deals for multi-class passes— why not start now? More info here.
2. Full Moon Beach Party at Turtle Cove
It’s the first full moon of the year, and the folks at Turtle Cove are celebrating with a massive beachside bash. Former Big Brother Australia and UK winners Nikki Grahame and Tim Dormer are hosting the event, which will feature yummy all day eats by the pool, live performances, and a nighttime dance party. More info here.
3. The Night Shift at The Pier Bar
Kick off the weekend at this iconic Cairns venue with fave local soul music group, The Night Shift. More info here.
Saturday January 11
4. Yoga at Macalister’s Brewing
Bring a mat and your thirst for good vibes and good beer to this collaboration between Macalister’s and Yorkeys Yoga. A cold schooner awaits all participants after the class. More info here.
5. Seafood Marketplace at the Sheraton
Take a drive up to Port Douglas and head to the Sheraton Grand Mirage for a true seafood extravaganza. This monthly event features a marketplace vibe with live BBQ and sashimi stations and fresh treats like local prawns, Moreton Bay Bugs and Hervey Bay scallops. More info here.
6. Saturday Social at Pachamama
Toss back a few pisco sours or frozen margs and get ready to boogie with the Cairns Latin Dance Club. From 5:30pm onwards, Bailey’s rooftop bar will be alive with great music, live performances from the CLDC, and the usual yummy bites. Joining in on the dancing is totally optional, but after a few drinks we’re sure you’ll be samba-ing with the best of ‘em. More info here.
7. Barre & Co Bushfire Relief Yoga Class
Local barre and pilates studio Barre & Co will be making its debut yoga class a worthy one; all proceeds will go towards bushfire relief efforts down south. The class at the Tanks is open to all levels and will be donation-based. More info here.
8. Champagne Brunch at Rocco
If you’re keen to ease yourself into the New Year, what better way to welcome 2020 than with a Champagne Brunch at a stunning rooftop restaurant. For just $79 per person, Rocco offers a tasty share-plate menu, a choice of two cocktails, and a glass of bubbles on arrival. More info here.
Sunday January 12
9. Craft Beer and DJ Set at Tap & Turtle
Groove away those Sunday scaries with fantastic brews and a chilled out set from local DJ Mike Allergies. More info here.
10. Blue Reed Live at the Lagoon
Grab a picnic blanket and those swimmers and spend the afternoon relaxing to the whimsical tunes of gypsy swing band, Blue Reed. More info here.
11. Hungry Pug Café Opening in Mareeba
This beloved local food truck slash farm stand slash former Kuranda café is opening a brick and mortar locale in Mareeba. If you’re in the Tablelands, swing by for a freshly baked muffin and flat white, or sit down and tuck into a plate of decadent and aptly named “dirty chips.” More info here.