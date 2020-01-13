Locals swim with whale shark in extraordinary interaction near Yorkeys Knob

Cairns lawyer Chris Kahler and his friend Sebastian Mannix were close to Yorkeys Knob when they spotted the whale shark around 3:30pm on December 30th.

"We anchored the boat near it and it swam right up to us and popped his head out," Mr Kahler told Tropic Now. "It was an inquisitive creature. It couldn’t have been more gentle. I even gave it a little pat and my mate jumped in and had a swim around with it but was careful to keep his distance."