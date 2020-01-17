5. Taipans vs Adelaide 36ers at Cairns Convention Centre

Winning this game means the Taipans are just one step closer to a spot in the playoffs, so grab a ticket and go cheer on the boys in their second-to-last home game of the season! More info here.

6. So 2000s Festival at The Jack

Didn't get enough of those throwback vibes on New Years Eve? Then head to The Jack on Saturday for another night of reminiscing. All of your favourite songs will make an appearance (Complicated by Avril Lavigne, anyone?), and there will be both zooper doopers and champagne showers at the ready for the child that you were and the grownup that you've become. More info here.

7. Wines of the World at Harbourside Bar & Kitchen

At HB&K's second Wines of the World tasting, the country in question is Italy. Sommelier Chris Ford will guide participants through tastings of Sangiovese and Pinot Grigio as well as their Australian counterparts. All of the wines are natural (of course), and prosecco and nibbles are provided on arrival. More info here.

8. Malanda Markets

Hop in the car and change up the scenery for an afternoon of browsing and snacking at the monthly Malanda markets. More info here.

9. Will Sparks at XS Nightlife

He's got nearly a million likes on Facebook, has been named one of the best emerging electronic artists in the country, and he's coming to Cairns. Grab a ticket, strap on those heels and head to XS for a night to see and be seen. More info here.