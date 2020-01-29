More monsoon rain storms likely for Cairns region

“There’s definitely the possibility of another thunderstorm warning today and likely a risk for the rest of the week.

“Today and tomorrow will be the bigger days, potentially easing on Friday but still a chance then of 20 to 40 millimetres,” he said.

Mr Kennedy said up to 60 millimetres is predicted tomorrow, which is the same as what was forecast for today.

The monsoon trough is expected to move slowly north to Cape York from the weekend, however the rain will stick around, with totals between 10 and 30 millimetres between Saturday and Tuesday.

SES far northern region director Wayne Coutts is urging people to be prepared.

“People should use what happened this morning as a warning and make sure they’re prepared for next time and it’s a good idea to have sandbags waiting and ready to roll.”

“Also, we’re fairly lucky we haven’t seen hardly any trees come down yet but that was because there wasn’t much wind.

“Now the ground is loose we could see more trees down.”

Sandbags can be purchased from local landscape suppliers and hardware stores.

The SES only gives them out in emergencies.