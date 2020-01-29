Elite Executive column: Professionalism

Are you reliable, respectful and competent? Do you perform your tasks with genuine intent and honesty? Do you maintain professional etiquette and ethics in the workplace? Depending on your workplace this can take on many different forms, however, there are and always will be, a few common traits, that make us valued and respected, that it helps to be aware of:

1. Respect - Treat everyone with respect, all staff at all levels, vendors, clients and customers. When I worked on cruise ships, we had a 10 foot policy whereby we had to greet everyone we passed within a 10 foot radius with a 'Good Morning/Afternoon/Evening'. I still do it sometimes to strangers on the street. Yes, they look at me funny! But it's only good manners and isn't it nice to get a greeting and a smile from a stranger?

2. Competence - Know your role, your skills and what is required of you. Don't just 'talk the talk', 'walk the walk'. If you don’t know what’s expected of you, then ask a person who can tell you.

3. Reliability - Be dependable, turn up to work, meetings and appointments on time.

4. Honesty - Be honest, admit your mistakes and take responsibility for rectifying them.

5. Support others - Be sure to include your team in on any accolades, share the spotlight. Be a team member.

6. Be positive - Smile and see the good in everything!

7. Stay work-focused - leave your personal life at home and do not use the company time for personal issues (unless there is an emergency of course) or to bog your colleagues down with negative energy from non-work matters.