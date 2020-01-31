4. Full STEAM Ahead at Gordonvale Community Hall

Grab the kiddos and join the team behind the Cairns Children Museum for a morning of hands on activities like LEGO, train building, crafts and games. More info here.

5. Chinese New Year Street Festival at Grafton St

Celebrate the Year of the Rat with delicious street food and market stalls, loads of cultural performances (including traditional lion dancing and drumming), activities for the kids and of course, firecrackers. More info here.



6. Kokedama Workshop at Succuliving

Learn how to make (and keep alive!) your very own kokedama plant at one of the cutest plant and coffeeshops in town. Bubbles on arrival and some nibbles to sustain you throughout the evening only sweeten the deal. More info here.

7. Castagna Wine Dinner at Harbourside Bar & Kitchen

Join Julian Castagna, founder of Castagna winery in Victoria and HB&K executive chef Marcel Stammeier for a 4 course dinner accompanied by a selection of 7 Castagna wines. Grab a ticket to learn about the biodynamic vineyard, hear the stories behind the wines, and most importantly, enjoy a delicious meal with some delicious drinks. More info here.

8. Greta Stanley at Laneway Green

Greta Stanley returns home to Cairns to showcase her hypnotic voice and indie pop hits like "Pour" and "Come Undone". Snag a ticket now so you can say you saw her before she gets cooler than she already is. More info here.

9. Feb-toberfest at German Club Cairns

Because why wait for October to drink beer and eat pretzels the size of your head? More info here.

10. Reggae Night with Pauly P at Salt House

Fresh from the hinterlands of Byron Bay, Pauly P will perform his own original funk and reggae crossover sounds along with covers of Fat Freddy's, Katchafire, Sublime and more. More info here.