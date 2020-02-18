Elite Executive column: Freelancing, contracting or not?

Generous pay

Contractors are usually paid more for their work because they are often employed on a short-term basis. Rates can increase even further when skills are in short supply or projects need to be completed at short notice.

Flexibility

The ability to work on different assignments and companies which can provide you with a wealth of experience plus getting involved in new and exciting projects can appeal to those who get bored easily or find routine mundane.

Independence

This could be considered a pro if you are looking to travel or further your education between assignments or it could be a con if you need to be earning an income on a regular basis.



Contracting not also gives you the ability to pick and choose who you work for, and surround yourself with, but it also helps to circumnavigate the matter of office politics which is favorable to those who prefer to simply go to work, to work!