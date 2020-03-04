The facts about novel coronavirus: Tropic Now's myth-busting guide

Is there a need to wear a mask around Cairns?

No.

Is there a need to stockpile toilet paper?

No.

Should I avoid the hospital emergency department or medical centres?

There is no need to avoid ED or medical centres if you have a reason to be there. All medical centres are on alert that if someone has a suspicion of the coronavirus, they will be seen separately with appropriate mask use to ensure regular activity can continue at ED and health centres without putting people at risk.

If I've been to China recently and develop a cough, what should I do?

Notify your local health clinic by phone before coming in. That will give them time to prepare to see you, probably in a separate part of the clinic, or to refer you to the best place for assessment. It is likely you will be tested and then asked to remain home in quarantine until you recover, or you may be admitted to hospital for care under isolated conditions.

If I've been around people who've travelled here from China and develop a cough, do I have coronavirus?

This is very unlikely if you were in contact with Chinese people while in Australia, as there are no known cases of coronavirus out in the community at present.

Can I get coronavirus from products or packages shipped from China?

No.

Did the virus start in Wuhan because it was the first place 5G has been rolled out?

No. There is no evidence for this.

Where did it come from?

Like all new human viruses, it is likely that this virus is mutated from a similar virus in an animal host. Many similar viruses have been found in bats and other animals in the region. Precisely which animal was responsible is not yet known. However, now the more important thing is that it is efficiently spread from person to person.

Medicines

The World Health Organisation adds that researchers are currently trying to develop a vaccine against 2019 novel coronavirus. Vaccines against pneumonia, such as pneumococcal vaccine and Haemophilus influenza type B (Hib) vaccine do not provide protection. Antibiotics can’t be used to treat it because it’s a virus, not a bacteria. Getting the flu shot will help because it will reduce the likelihood of developing similar symptoms.

Travel

The Australian Government is advising residents not to travel to mainland China. If you disregard this advice, it's almost guaranteed your travel insurance won't cover you for medical expenses should you develop symptoms. You'll also have to self-isolate for 14 days once you return to Australia. Direct flights between Cairns and China have been suspended until further notice.