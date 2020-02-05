Mission Beach real estate market begins to boom

Agent Steve Wiltshire from Mission Beach Real Estate told Tropic Now that so much investment in such a short space of time is unheard of in the region.

“This is a development significant not just in Queensland, but nationally,” he said.

“They’re buying a complete section of a coastal village.



“It’s pretty exciting, not just because I’m an agent but for the whole district.



“The few clients that are coming through each week, we’re finding we’re short of stock.”

The median house price in Mission Beach has climbed 22% in the past 12 months, well above the 4% national average.

15% of that growth has occurred since October.

However, Mr Wiltshire said the real rises are yet to be seen.

“We’re at the slowest part of our trading year so the effect largely is yet to felt,” he said.

“This is new, it’s only five to six months since we started and there’s lots of money being spent.”

The agent, who’s been in the real estate business in Mission Beach since the 1980s, said the Mayfair 101 sales come off the back of a slow decade.